Kenyans living with disabilities tell President RUTO that impeaching GACHAGUA is not a priority – Look!





Sunday, October 6, 2024 - Kenyans living with disabilities have urged President William Ruto to prioritize other issues over the impeachment of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, asserting that it is not a priority.

Speaking on Saturday, the group through its chairman, Hafid Maalim, opined that the impeachment is not of any help to the citizenry and will only affect service delivery.

"The president needs to focus on service delivery to Kenyans, and it is the feeling of many Kenyans, as exhibited from the public participation forums, that the DP is not the problem.

"Of anything, the dissatisfaction Kenyans have is with the entire government.

"As such, the president needs to boost public confidence by working with the people he selected, not fighting them," Hafid said.

He said that the deputy president's impeachment is ill-advised, coming at a time when the country has more pressing issues to tackle, such as the new controversial university funding model, health insurance, and corruption within the government.

