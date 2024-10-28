Confessions of clients who have been duped by flamboyant car dealer KHALIF KAIRO as he goes mum on X amid allegations of him being a fraudster.





Monday, October 28, 2024 - Flashy city car dealer Khalif Kairo is facing allegations of duping his clients after several disgruntled clients took to social media to lament over delayed deliveries of their cars, despite making full payments.

Reports indicate that Kairo, who claims to be the most trusted car dealer in town, takes clients around in circles after collecting millions of shillings to import vehicles for them from Japan and the United Kingdom.

One of the clients sent Ksh 22 Million to Kairo to import a Range Rover for him, which he wanted to surprise his wife on her birthday.

Kairo has yet to deliver the Range Rover to the client, several months after receiving the money.

Kairo has also been ignoring calls and messages from clients, leaving them distressed.

Further reports indicate that Kairo uses the money he obtains from his fraudulent activities to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Below are some confessions from disgruntled customers.





































The Kenya DAILY POST.