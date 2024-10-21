Kenyans demand RUTO explain GENERAL OGOLLA's death moments after GACHAGUA revealed that he had survived two assassination attempts.





Monday, October 21, 2024 - Just hours after impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua disclosed he survived two assassination attempts, Kenyans on X are now demanding that President William Ruto explain the death of former Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla.

Ogolla died in a plane crash in April but the government is yet to announce what caused the crash despite President William Ruto assuring Kenyans that the report will be out in 3 months.

Many Kenyans suspected it was an assassination plot but it was later revealed that the chopper Ogolla was travelling on had developed a mechanical problem.

The same chopper that killed Ogolla was being used by Gachagua who revealed on Sunday that he had survived two assassination attempts.

Here are some comments from Kenyans in regards to General Ogolla’s death

“John Methu and DP Rigathi Gachagua who killed General Francis Ogolla? Who is the top government official that had to use a chopper assigned to General Ogolla? Where is the report from the task force Mr. Must Go assigned to investigate General Francis Ogolla's death?,’ Richard Onyonka asked.

“Our doubts are now confirmed, General Francis Ogolla was eliminated. If they can poison Rigathi Gachagua in Kisumu then there's no way CDF Ogolla would be safe after they accused him of trying to overthrow their victory. The Butcher of Sugoi is a brother to Satan,” Government critic wrote.

“On April 18, 2024, DP Riggy G was to be eliminated in a chopper crash. Ogolla went instead. He was engaged in official government business with the UN. It was a rush-hour meeting, it wasn't supposed to happen. The main event was to inspect government projects. Weuh!,” Akal Simba wrote.

“How did the investigation into the tragic plane crash that killed CDF Francis Ogolla proceed? It seems ODM vultures have stopped asking for answers,” Cornelius Rono wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST