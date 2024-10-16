PHOTOs of the magnificent house that GACHAGUA’s firebrand lawyer ELISHA ONGOYA built in the village - He lives large despite appearing like a simple man.

Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s lawyer Elisha Ongoya has won over hearts on social media with his feistiness while representing the second-in-command during his impeachment trial at the Senate.
Ongoya made Mwengi Mutuse, the mover of Gachagua’s impeachment motion, sweat during the cross-examination process, leaving many Kenyans
admiring his skills.
For those who don’t know, Ongoya
is a senior lecturer of law at Kabarak University and a well-respected advocate
of the High Court.
He is also a partner at Ongoya & Wambola Advocates, which is located on Mama Ngina
Street.
The seasoned lawyer, who appears
like a simple man, also lives large, thanks to his illustrious law career.
He has built a palatial mansion in
the village.
See the photos below.
