PHOTOs of the magnificent house that GACHAGUA’s firebrand lawyer ELISHA ONGOYA built in the village - He lives large despite appearing like a simple man.





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s lawyer Elisha Ongoya has won over hearts on social media with his feistiness while representing the second-in-command during his impeachment trial at the Senate.

Ongoya made Mwengi Mutuse, the mover of Gachagua’s impeachment motion, sweat during the cross-examination process, leaving many Kenyans admiring his skills.

For those who don’t know, Ongoya is a senior lecturer of law at Kabarak University and a well-respected advocate of the High Court.

He is also a partner at Ongoya & Wambola Advocates, which is located on Mama Ngina Street.

The seasoned lawyer, who appears like a simple man, also lives large, thanks to his illustrious law career.

He has built a palatial mansion in the village.

