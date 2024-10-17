How MWENDWA orchestrated the murder of his estranged lover JANE KILONZI and dumped her body near a river.





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Detectives domiciled at DCI Mbeere South have brought Benson David Mwendwa, a murder suspect before the Embu High Court to face justice.

Mwendwa is accused of orchestrating the gruesome murder of Jane Kilonzi, 44, on September 25, 2024.

Her lifeless body was found in a pool of water in Kiambere division of Mbeere South Sub-County, Embu County, bearing severe bruises and with blood streaming from her mouth and nose.

A meticulous investigation by detectives revealed that Kilonzi, a widow, had been living on a farm where her late husband worked as a supervisor.

After the death of the husband in late 2023, Mwendwa was employed as the farm supervisor and was housed in one of Kilonzi’s son's houses.

Though he left the job after three months, he continued to stay in the house.

During his stay, a relationship blossomed between Mwendwa and Kilonzi, much to the dismay of her son.

This disapproval by the son led to Mwendwa’s eviction from the house, forcing him to find accommodation in the Isakho area.

On September 25, 2024, Mwendwa returned to the homestead and shared supper with Kilonzi.

After supper, he insisted on spending the night in Kilonzi’s house where she refused, suggesting he sleep in her son’s house as before.

A heated argument ensued, culminating in Mwendwa striking Kilonzi on the head, knocking her unconscious.

He then dragged her to the nearby Ciakarigu River, where he continued his brutal assault before leaving her for dead and watching over her all night.

After an intense manhunt, spanning several weeks, Mwendwa was finally apprehended and arraigned before the Embu High Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The suspect is being detained at Majimbo Prison as the case is scheduled for pre-trials on November 19, 2024.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.