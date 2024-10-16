Gloves off as Gatundu North MP ELIJAH KURURIA threatens to release a video of SAMIDOH having ‘fun’ with a woman inside his car at Habanos Club parking lot





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - The online feud between Gatundu North Member of Parliament, Elijah Kururia and Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, has taken a new twist after the controversial MP threatened to release a damaging video of Samidoh.

Kururia claims that he is in possession of a video of Samidoh having ‘fun’ with a woman inside his car at Habanos Club’s parking lot along Kiambu Road.

He alleged that Samidoh broke his hand while he was having ‘fun’ with the woman inside his car at the popular club’s parking lot.

The war of words between Samidoh and Kururia started after the singer attacked him at a club in Githurai for supporting the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Samidoh said Kururia was useless and a betrayer.

He incited the revellers who had turned up for his gig to chase Kururia away if they saw him, accusing him of betraying the Kikuyu community by supporting Gachagua’s impeachment.

Check out Kururia’s post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.