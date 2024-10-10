A Rolls Royce belonging to Indian businessman JAGAT SHAH pictured - Hii Kenya Watu Wana Pesa (PHOTO).





Thursday, October 10, 2024 - A Rollys Royce belonging to prominent Indian businessman Jagat Shah was pictured in one of Nairobi's leafy suburbs.

Jagat Shah is the Chairman and CEO of Mitsumi Distribution, a top IT company that has been in operation for over 25 years.

The company has emerged as a trailblazer in IT infrastructure distribution.

Evolving from a Computer Engineer in India to leading a multinational conglomerate, Jagat Shah’s journey is a narrative of challenges, opportunities, and a steadfast commitment to continuous learning.

Under Jagat’s leadership, MITSUMI has expanded its presence across 25 countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

See the photo of his guzzler.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.