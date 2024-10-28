I am not interested in KINDIKI’s job – RAILA’s man JUNET MOHAMED refuses to join RUTO’s Cabinet after being fronted for Interior CS job





Monday, October 28, 2024 - Minority Leader in the National Assembly Junet Mohamed has dismissed allegations of plotting to replace Kithure Kindiki as the Interior and Coordination Cabinet Secretary.

In a statement, Junet emphasised that he was satisfied with his current position as the Minority Leader and was not eying any position within President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

He termed the allegations that he had been fronted by Raila Odinga’s ODM as a possible replacement of Kindiki as unfounded innuendoes.

According to him, he was currently concentrating on his recent appointment as the leader of the minority party in Parliament.

He noted that despite having the ambition to serve Kenyans in any capacity, he was neither one of the people angling for the government job nor did the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party front his name for the preferred position.

“In this context, I have been made aware of unfounded innuendoes to the effect that I have shown interest in the position of Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration and, or, that the ODM Party has submitted my name for consideration in such a role,” Junet clarified.

“In any case, I have just recently assumed the leadership of the Minority Party in the National Assembly which is an equally very important constitutional office in our governance architecture,” he added.

