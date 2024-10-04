OPARANYA is coming for you as RUTO’s Gov’t justifies plans to raid M-PESA accounts of 13 million Hustler Fund defaulters

Friday, October 4, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto is about to start raiding M-PESA accounts of the Hustler Fund defaulters to recover the Ksh7 billion that is missing.
This was confirmed by MSMEs and
Development PS Susan Mang'eni, who justified the plan to raid M-PESA accounts
of Hustler Fund defaulters, saying it is within the law.
In a statement to newsrooms,
Mang'eni said the recovery measures will strictly adhere to data protection
laws.
"The default recovery
measures under consideration will be in line with laws of Kenya and
particularly in strict adherence to data protection laws. The Hustler Fund
Service providers partners' role remain provision of technology.”
"We wish to assure Kenyans
that the government remains committed to the adherence of data protection laws
and the default recovery measures will be within the law," the statement
read in part.
Similar sentiments were echoed
by Financial Inclusion Fund (Hustler Fund) acting CEO Elizabeth Nkukuu who said
raiding M-PESA accounts of the defaulters was the last resort.
She further said that the
deductions would also be made when the defaulters of Hustler Fund load airtime
to their phones.
Nkukuu explained that the
Government had reached a dead-end in their recovery bid, adding that 13 million
Kenyans have borrowed from Hustler and have refused to pay back.
“What we are looking at is to
get money from their M-PESA or airtime, we are in the process of considering
appropriate legal provisions.”
“The beauty of this Fund is that
we have the phone numbers and the unique identifiers of the defaulters, the
national ID.
“They are people of means, they are
people who just don’t want to repay,” she said.
