OPARANYA is coming for you as RUTO’s Gov’t justifies plans to raid M-PESA accounts of 13 million Hustler Fund defaulters





Friday, October 4, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto is about to start raiding M-PESA accounts of the Hustler Fund defaulters to recover the Ksh7 billion that is missing.

This was confirmed by MSMEs and Development PS Susan Mang'eni, who justified the plan to raid M-PESA accounts of Hustler Fund defaulters, saying it is within the law.

In a statement to newsrooms, Mang'eni said the recovery measures will strictly adhere to data protection laws.

"The default recovery measures under consideration will be in line with laws of Kenya and particularly in strict adherence to data protection laws. The Hustler Fund Service providers partners' role remain provision of technology.”

"We wish to assure Kenyans that the government remains committed to the adherence of data protection laws and the default recovery measures will be within the law," the statement read in part.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Financial Inclusion Fund (Hustler Fund) acting CEO Elizabeth Nkukuu who said raiding M-PESA accounts of the defaulters was the last resort.

She further said that the deductions would also be made when the defaulters of Hustler Fund load airtime to their phones.

Nkukuu explained that the Government had reached a dead-end in their recovery bid, adding that 13 million Kenyans have borrowed from Hustler and have refused to pay back.

“What we are looking at is to get money from their M-PESA or airtime, we are in the process of considering appropriate legal provisions.”

“The beauty of this Fund is that we have the phone numbers and the unique identifiers of the defaulters, the national ID.

“They are people of means, they are people who just don’t want to repay,” she said.

