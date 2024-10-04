Street protests erupt in Nyeri ahead of GACHAGUA impeachment public participation – "No Rigathi, No Ruto!" chants rent the air





Friday, October 4, 2024 - A section of Nyeri County residents took to the streets on Friday to protest and condemn the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a video that has since gone viral, Nyeri residents can be seen raising solidarity fists while chanting "No Rigathi, No Ruto," voicing their support for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This was ahead of the public participation exercise set to be held in the county over the motion.

The protesters were also heard chanting, "Kufa dereva, Kufa makanga," a phrase implying that if Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is ousted, his boss, President William Ruto, should also leave office.

Kibwezi West MP Mutuse Mwengi Tuesday tabled the impeachment motion against Gachagua at the National Assembly.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula would later direct that public participation be held on Friday before the matter is debated and voted for.

During the tabling of the motion, Mwengi Mutuse presented 11 grounds for impeachment, with the public expected to indicate whether they agree or disagree on whether Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should be impeached.

Some of the accusations include corruption, abuse of office, and gross violation of the constitution.

