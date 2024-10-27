Only a coward will do something like that - LADY calls out male friend who blocked her after he began catching feelings for her







Sunday, October 27, 2024 - A Twitter user @TheEwaofLagos has recounted a unique situation that has captured public interest and sparked widespread discussion.

She shared that a male friend blocked her after realizing he was developing romantic feelings for her. According to her account, the friend, rather than addressing his emotions directly, chose to distance himself by blocking her, citing fear of rejection.

The tweet read:

“My male friend blocking me because he feels he's getting too attached to me and he's starting to have feelings for me will forever be funny to me sha, only a coward would do something like that.”

In a follow-up post, she revealed that the friend confided his feelings to a mutual acquaintance, who later informed her about his fears. The situation has struck a chord online, prompting discussions about emotional vulnerability and how people handle feelings of attachment and rejection in friendships.