If I get evidence that my husband is cheating on me, I will cheat back - Feminist says

Sunday, October 27, 2024 - Feminist Nkechi Bianze has said that if she gets an evidence that her husband is cheating on her, she will cheat back.
The mother of two, who stated this in a Facebook post on
Sunday described herself as a strong advocate and self acclaimed coach of
revenge cheating.
“Everyone knows that I'm a
STRONG ADVOCATE and self-acclaimed coach of cheat back. I have consistently
preached cheat back for several years,” she wrote.
I know so many women who have
been practicing my gospel, but I also know that some women who have been
cheating back do not want their identities revealed.
Continuing in another post,
she wrote: "Someone said “Nkechi, you are asking women to cheat back. But
you are not practicing it.”
"These people are so
daft. I said cheatBACK, not cheat. There must have been cheating before cheat
back will happen.
"So, whenever you get me
evidence that he is cheating, give me a week max, and I'll get you evidence
that I've started cheating back. Not mere words of mouth. I mean EVIDENCE. I
will need to catch or see evidence of cheating before I cheat back.
"I have NOT caught him,
I haven't observed any sign and no one has presented me with evidence.
“While we wait, we will keep preaching the gospel till we are in a position to practice what we preach. I'm NOT in that position yet. I hope never to be. But, if it happens, it happens. Life goes on. We already know what we will do, and we stated that very clearly before marriage.”
