If I get evidence that my husband is cheating on me, I will cheat back - Feminist says







Sunday, October 27, 2024 - Feminist Nkechi Bianze has said that if she gets an evidence that her husband is cheating on her, she will cheat back.

The mother of two, who stated this in a Facebook post on Sunday described herself as a strong advocate and self acclaimed coach of revenge cheating.

“Everyone knows that I'm a STRONG ADVOCATE and self-acclaimed coach of cheat back. I have consistently preached cheat back for several years,” she wrote.

I know so many women who have been practicing my gospel, but I also know that some women who have been cheating back do not want their identities revealed.

Continuing in another post, she wrote: "Someone said “Nkechi, you are asking women to cheat back. But you are not practicing it.”

"These people are so daft. I said cheatBACK, not cheat. There must have been cheating before cheat back will happen.

"So, whenever you get me evidence that he is cheating, give me a week max, and I'll get you evidence that I've started cheating back. Not mere words of mouth. I mean EVIDENCE. I will need to catch or see evidence of cheating before I cheat back.

"I have NOT caught him, I haven't observed any sign and no one has presented me with evidence.

“While we wait, we will keep preaching the gospel till we are in a position to practice what we preach. I'm NOT in that position yet. I hope never to be. But, if it happens, it happens. Life goes on. We already know what we will do, and we stated that very clearly before marriage.”



