If you appear like this on your wedding day in any church I'm ministering, I won't go allow the ceremony to hold - Catholic priest warns







Sunday, October 27, 2024 - A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Boniface Opaluwa, alias Fada DonBon, has said that if a bride appears for her wedding wearing an indecent bridal gown in any church he is ministering, he won't allow the ceremony to hold until she changes her dress.





The priest stated this in a Facebook post on Saturday, October 26, when he posted a photo of a bride wearing a revealing wedding dress.





“If you appear like this on your wedding day in any church I'm ministering, walahi, I no go allow the wedding hold until you wear cloth. It's not just about me. It's about the institution. The Church should not bow to the world in such matter,” he wrote.



