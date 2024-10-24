JOE BIDEN says Kenya democracy is at risk after PARLIAMENT refused to appoint IEBC Commissioners

Thursday October 24, 2024 - The United States Government has stressed the need to recruit new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.
Following a meeting between U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg
Whitman and IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein on Wednesday, the US said the commission's
ability to support democracy is at risk without commissioners.
Additionally, the US said Parliament's failure to provide
IEBC with funding for activities such as voter registration puts democracy in
danger.
"IEBC’s ability to support democracy in Kenya is at risk
without the recruitment of commissioners or parliamentary action to provide
IEBC funding for voter registration, by-elections, and other election
activities. The United States supports Kenya’s democracy through USAID,"
the statement read.
This comes three months after President William Ruto pledged
to ensure a transparent recruitment process for new IEBC commissioners.
Following the signing of the IEBC Amendment Bill on July 9,
2024, he emphasized that the selection panel will consist of diverse
stakeholders, including representatives from political parties and professional
bodies.
