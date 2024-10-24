JOE BIDEN says Kenya democracy is at risk after PARLIAMENT refused to appoint IEBC Commissioners







Thursday October 24, 2024 - The United States Government has stressed the need to recruit new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

Following a meeting between U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman and IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein on Wednesday, the US said the commission's ability to support democracy is at risk without commissioners.

Additionally, the US said Parliament's failure to provide IEBC with funding for activities such as voter registration puts democracy in danger.

"IEBC’s ability to support democracy in Kenya is at risk without the recruitment of commissioners or parliamentary action to provide IEBC funding for voter registration, by-elections, and other election activities. The United States supports Kenya’s democracy through USAID," the statement read.

This comes three months after President William Ruto pledged to ensure a transparent recruitment process for new IEBC commissioners.

Following the signing of the IEBC Amendment Bill on July 9, 2024, he emphasized that the selection panel will consist of diverse stakeholders, including representatives from political parties and professional bodies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST