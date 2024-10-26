KITHURE KINDIKI to wait longer to be sworn in as the next Deputy President as GACHAGUA nips his plans in the bud

Saturday, October 26, 2024 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki's plans to be sworn in as Deputy President after Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment have been thwarted.
This is after the High Court
declined to lift the conservatory orders obtained by Gachagua to stop his
replacement.
Three High Court judge-bench
comprised of Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, and Frida Mugambi pushed the
hearing for the lifting of the conservatory orders stopping the swearing-in to
Tuesday, October 29.
Justice Ogolla while reading the
judgment, declined to set aside the conservatory orders that stopped the
swearing-in of nominated Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. The judge, instead,
announced that the court would decide whether to lift the orders on the
aforementioned date.
"Given the pending
application of the conservatory orders and those seeking to set aside the
conservatory orders, we hereby direct as follows; the applications shall be
deemed as responses for the conservatory orders. The set applications are
thereby fixed for hearing on October 29 this month," noted Justice Ogolla.
Prof. Kindiki's supposed swearing-in was brought to a screeching halt after the High Court in
Kerugoya issued orders barring Kindiki from assuming the Office of the
Deputy President.
In his order, Justice Richard
Maruru noted that the matter was of great national importance and that the
matter raised extremely substantial issues of law.
Prof. Kithure Kindiki was
nominated by President William Ruto and approved by Parliament as the second in
command after the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.
However, a suit was filed in the
Kerugoya court by David Mathenge and Peter Kamotho who challenged the Senate's
decision to uphold Gachagua's impeachment.
