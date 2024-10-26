KITHURE KINDIKI to wait longer to be sworn in as the next Deputy President as GACHAGUA nips his plans in the bud





Saturday, October 26, 2024 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki's plans to be sworn in as Deputy President after Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment have been thwarted.

This is after the High Court declined to lift the conservatory orders obtained by Gachagua to stop his replacement.

Three High Court judge-bench comprised of Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, and Frida Mugambi pushed the hearing for the lifting of the conservatory orders stopping the swearing-in to Tuesday, October 29.

Justice Ogolla while reading the judgment, declined to set aside the conservatory orders that stopped the swearing-in of nominated Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. The judge, instead, announced that the court would decide whether to lift the orders on the aforementioned date.

"Given the pending application of the conservatory orders and those seeking to set aside the conservatory orders, we hereby direct as follows; the applications shall be deemed as responses for the conservatory orders. The set applications are thereby fixed for hearing on October 29 this month," noted Justice Ogolla.

Prof. Kindiki's supposed swearing-in was brought to a screeching halt after the High Court in Kerugoya issued orders barring Kindiki from assuming the Office of the Deputy President.

In his order, Justice Richard Maruru noted that the matter was of great national importance and that the matter raised extremely substantial issues of law.

Prof. Kithure Kindiki was nominated by President William Ruto and approved by Parliament as the second in command after the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

However, a suit was filed in the Kerugoya court by David Mathenge and Peter Kamotho who challenged the Senate's decision to uphold Gachagua's impeachment.

