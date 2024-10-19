KALONZO and WAMALWA breathe fire as they slam RAILA over GACHAGUA’s impeachment after visiting him at the hospital





Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Azimio Principals led by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa have faulted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM over the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking outside Karen Hospital after visiting Gachagua, who was admitted after falling ill on Thursday, Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa condemned Gachagua's impeachment as an injustice. They also criticized the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for failing to vote in line with Azimio's resolutions during the Senate proceedings.

Kalonzo noted that he was not surprised with the outcome as he predicted that it would happen during an interview earlier in the week.

"I predicted that things were going to move very fast. I once was Deputy Speaker of Parliament and one of the worst mistakes you can make as a legislator is to anticipate debate. The whole National Assembly anticipated the outcome of the deliberations of the Senate", Musyoka stated.

Kalonzo also faulted the Senate for not giving Gachagua an opportunity for him to defend himself and proceeding with the trial even after the impeached deputy president was reported ill.

On his part, Eugene Wamalwa faulted the Senate for violating the law of natural justice.

Wamalwa claimed that both houses were dancing to the Executive's tune.

He also criticized the house, particularly, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and his deputy Gladys Boss Shollei whom he noted had previously shown bias by pronouncing themselves on the matter.

"Open bias was shown by the Speaker Wetangula, Deputy Speaker Shollei, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, Chief Whip Sylvannus Osoro and there could not be a fair trial," Wamalwa said.

According to Wamalwa, the other parties in Azimio can no longer pretend to be on good terms with ODM.

"Even as we go forward, we can no longer pretend that we are like-minded", Wamalwa noted while noting that impeaching Gachagua was not a priority for Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST