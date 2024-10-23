No wasting time as comedian YY visits his new girlfriend’s parents for introduction, weeks after breaking up with MARYA OKOTH (PHOTOs & VIDEO).





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - Comedian YY was over the moon after meeting his new girlfriend’s parents, just two months after calling it quits with his baby mama, Marya Okoth.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, October 20, 2024, the comedian shared his excitement, thanking God for the opportunity to meet the in-laws.

“God, thank you for the honour of meeting her parents… I can’t do it without you. Help me give my all,” he wrote.

YY noted that a real man should man up and show his lover’s parents his true intentions.



“A real man must face the parents to table his intentions,’’ he said.

YY said in a recent interview that he has fully healed from his previous relationship and is ready to move forward and it doesn’t matter how fast he has moved on rather what matters is he was happy and has someone to run home to.

“It does not matter how fast or how long, what matters is how soon do you accept and move on. I work well when I know I have a home to run to. Men don’t want much from women, we just need moral support,” YY expressed.

