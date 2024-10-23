CCTV footage of 2 mysterious men ‘dumping’ a Ford Ranger belonging to Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager WILLIS AYIEKO at a petrol station after he was abducted - He has been found dead.





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - Investigators are examining CCTV footage showing two men ‘dumping’ a Ford Ranger belonging to Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko after he was abducted.

Willis went missing on Friday after he was reportedly abducted by unknown people while driving to a burial.

An officer involved in the case revealed that detectives had secured CCTV footage showing two men parking the Ford Ranger at a petrol station in Sabatia.

The footage is expected to play a crucial role in unravelling the mystery behind Ayieko's disappearance and murder.

Earlier on, Ayieko’s family speculated that his disappearance may be linked to his role as a Human Resource Manager.









Watch footage of his suspected killers dumping his vehicle.

CCTV Captures Two Men 'Dumping' a Ford Ranger Belonging to Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko at a Petrol Station After Being Abducted- He Has Been Found Dead pic.twitter.com/XMtui7mOhN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 23, 2024

