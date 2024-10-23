Mt. Kenya MPs and Senators say they’re living in fear and can't move freely like during COVID-19 lockdown after Impeaching GACHAGUA – Ground is hostile!!





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - A group of Members of Parliament and Senators from the Mt. Kenya region claims they are living in fear after joining other lawmakers in impeaching Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua last week.

The MPs, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed they have been living in fear since voting to impeach Gachagua.

The situation worsened after the Senate also impeached him, followed by the court's issuance of conservatory orders.

“Most of us, especially those who supported Gachagua’s ouster, are having a rough time. It’s like being in lockdown; we can't move freely. When we do visit friends, we use small, unrecognizable cars to avoid being spotted by our electorate, out of fear of being booed or dressed down," one MP confessed.

Another MP added: "Our political advisors have cautioned us to halt our grassroots interactions because the people do not want to hear from us. We had hoped for a deputy president replacement from the larger Mt Kenya West to calm the situation, but our hopes have been dashed."

Some fear their relationship with the public will be permanently strained, especially if Gachagua is saved by the courts.

“We’re placing our hopes on the courts. If Gachagua is removed, the public might find closure, and we can continue our work. But if he’s saved, we’re doomed," one senator lamented.

The Kenyan DAILY POST