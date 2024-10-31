Kenya Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) to begin classification of tourism facilities in early 2025





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Kenya’s Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) has announced plans to start classifying tourism facilities at the beginning of 2025.

Speaking on Thursday, TRA Director-General Norbert Talam said the comprehensive assessment, last carried out in 2018, will ensure that travelers have a clear understanding of the services, amenities, and overall experiences they can expect when visiting the country.

“We are currently at the accreditation stage, where we have nearly finalized accrediting around 5,000 beds in the North Rift region,” Talam said in a statement issued from Eldoret, western Kenya.

The classification initiative is part of a larger strategy aimed at enhancing tourism standards across Kenya, enabling both domestic and international tourists to make informed choices about accommodations and services nationwide.

Talam said that the exercise will be undertaken in line with government provisions to ensure that sector players conform to best practices.

“All operators must adhere to specified provisions to guarantee that we offer our visitors the highest quality standards. Action will be taken against those operating illegally,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST