Kenya Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) to begin classification of tourism facilities in early 2025

Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Kenya’s Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) has announced plans to start classifying tourism facilities at the beginning of 2025.
Speaking on Thursday, TRA Director-General Norbert Talam said the comprehensive assessment, last carried
out in 2018, will ensure that travelers have a clear understanding of the
services, amenities, and overall experiences they can expect when visiting the
country.
“We are currently at the
accreditation stage, where we have nearly finalized accrediting around 5,000
beds in the North Rift region,” Talam said in a statement issued from Eldoret,
western Kenya.
The classification initiative is
part of a larger strategy aimed at enhancing tourism standards across Kenya,
enabling both domestic and international tourists to make informed choices
about accommodations and services nationwide.
Talam said that the exercise
will be undertaken in line with government provisions to ensure that sector
players conform to best practices.
“All operators must adhere to
specified provisions to guarantee that we offer our visitors the highest
quality standards. Action will be taken against those operating illegally,” he
said.
