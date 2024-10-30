NELSON AMENYA, the whistleblower of the secret JKIA-ADANI deal, narrates how rogue state agents have been intimidating his family and friends.





Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - Nelson Amenya, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)-Adani deal whistleblower, has accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of unlawfully surveilling his family back in Kenya, even implying that a DCI team had bugged his parents' home.

Amenya took to his X account and narrated an ordeal that has been plaguing his friends and family over the past few days.

The whistleblower, who currently resides in France and was the first person to uncover the secret dealings between the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Adani, also stated that he was privy to plans to have him deported.

Read his full post.

In the past few days, the DCI_Kenya Subaru gang visited my parents' home, claiming they had traced a stolen vehicle to the compound. They entered, went all the way to the rooftop, and then left (I suspect they bugged the place). Later, they went to a friend's garage, saying this time it was a stolen Mercedes new model they were looking for and had information it was in there. They were allowed to search, and in the process, they logged details of all vehicles present—even those simply parked nearby—promising to follow up.



Let this serve as a warning: I know exactly who you are. If anything happens to anyone connected to me, the whole world will know your names. You won’t hide behind faceless orders—you will be held personally responsible.



Instead of the DCI using valuable resources to target a harmless Kenyan whose only “crime” was exposing state capture and the Adani secret deal with JKIA, focus on the real threats. Fight the rising homicides, rampant crime, and the epidemic of corruption plaguing the public sector. Stop being weaponized against the very citizens you’re meant to protect.



I’m aware of the threats from those who sued me to have me jailed, fabricating charges in an attempt to force my deportation. That will never happen—not in your wildest dreams!



These actions only fuel my determination. I am committed to building a Kenya where the DCI serves the people—not the agenda of those in power. I’m fighting for a Kenya free from state capture and corruption—a country where law enforcement is truly independent and dedicated to justice for all.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.