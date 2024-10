Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - A lawyer called Confidence Aribibia has said that denial of s3x in marriage is a ground for divorce.

Denying your Husband S£X is against the Law.

Willfully Starving your wife from the benefits of your male organ is against the law.

When you do so, you are refusing to Consummate the marriage and that is a ground for divorce in law.

Please know this and know peace.

Ignorance of the law is no Excuse!," she wrote in a post on Wednesday.