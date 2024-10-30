SHOCK as it emerges that that the police crack unit involved in political abductions has been receiving specialized training from CIA - Activist BONIFACE MWANGI shares inside information.





Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - Police officers attached to the Crime Research Intelligence Bureau are reportedly behind the political abductions that have rocked the country in the recent past.

Reports indicate that the police crack unit is headed by John Onyango, Deputy Director at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Officers attached to the unit profile vocal Kenyans with dissenting voices, particularly those who criticize the government on social media and abduct them.

Further reports indicate that the officers have been receiving specialized training from the American intelligence-gathering agency CIA (Central Intelligence Agency).

Earlier this year, 120 police officers from the National Police Service and Administration Police joined the Crime Research Intelligence Bureau.

It is believed that they are behind the political abductions.

The crack police unit has secret torture chambers in Karen, Rongai, and Kiambu Rd, where those abducted are taken and tortured.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.