NDINDI NYORO among six MPs from Muranga’ County against GACHAGUA’s impeachment – Only these two have officially supported the DP’s ouster





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Mathioya MP Edwin Mugo and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina are the only elected legislators from Murang’a County who supported Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment.

First-time MP Edwin Mugo signed the motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, being the 15th to do so.

Betty Maina, alongside her spouse, Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, also signed the motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Surprisingly, seven Muranga county MPs refused to sign the motion to send Gachagua home.

The six legislators who refused to support the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are Gatanga MP Edward Muriu, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kandara MP Chege Njuguna, Kigumo MP Joseph Munyoro, Maragua MP Mary Wamaua, and Kangema MP Peter Kihungi.

The MPs said their constituents have told them Gachagua’s impeachment is not a priority.

The Kenyan DAILY POST