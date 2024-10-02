Blow to Makueni and Kitui residents as RUTO’s government abandons construction of Sh82 billion Thwake Dam

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Residents of Makueni and Kitui will have to wait longer for the completion of the Thwake Multipurpose Dam.
This is after President William
Ruto’s government postponed its completion for the fifth time.
Water Cabinet Secretary Eric
Mugaa, who visited the site for the first time since his appointment as Water
CS, revealed that the government will have to postpone the completion due to
financial constraints.
Mugaa, who was overseeing
how far the project was, noted that the embankment phase will take
approximately six months to finish.
"The embankment wall has
been rockfield and prepared for the embankment phase to be completed. According
to the contractor, it will take 162 days which is like 5.5 months to
finish", Mugaa told the press.
Work in the Dam had been halted
for two months with the contractors citing no funds to complete it.
The Water Cabinet Secretary
explained that the government is in constant communication with the African
Development Bank, which is funding the project to ensure they fast-track the
release of funds.
However, this is not the first
time the government has postponed the construction of the dam.
So far, the completion
of Thwake Dam has been postponed five times, with close to 4
different Water Cabinet Secretaries overseeing the project.
