Music mogul, DIDDY, celebrates his youngest daughter’s birthday from jail







Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Music mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs has taken to social media to celebrate his youngest daughter on her birthday.

On Tuesday, October 15, the rapper, 54, took to Instagram to celebrate his youngest daughter Love Sean as she turned 2.

The Instagram post read: "Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you" followed by a cake, confetti, and red heart emoji.





The Instagram carousel featured snaps of Diddy alongside his daughter during the same photo shoot as well as an adorable shot of the father-daughter duo spending time together in the ocean.

Diddy welcomed his two-year-old daughter with his former flame model Dana Tran although the pair never publicly confirmed their relationship.

The businessman is facing federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In addition to this, last week, lawyer Tony Buzzbee said 120 accusers, 25 of which were minors, have alleged sexual misconduct against Finna Get Loose hitmaker and are gearing up to file civil lawsuits.

The father of seven is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied bail by two judges.