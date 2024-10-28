President RUTO says 11,000 grade 9 classrooms will be complete by Jan 2025





Monday, October 28, 2024 - President William Ruto has said his government will complete the construction of 11,000 Junior Secondary School classrooms by January next year.

Speaking during a church service in Moiben, Uasin Gishu on Sunday, the head of state indicated that the government through the Ministry of Education and the National Treasury has laid out plans to avert any hiccups.

"Next year, we shall be having Grade 9 and we need more classrooms, the government has laid down plans that we are in the process of completing 11,000 classrooms for Grade 9,” Ruto said.

Parents and stakeholders have raised concerns over the impact of infrastructural gaps on students' education quality, especially in rural areas where facilities are limited.

The lack of fully prepared junior secondary facilities has led some to advocate for moving Grade 9 to secondary schools, although the Ministry of Education has confirmed that it will remain in the current primary-level junior secondary settings to ensure continuity and adherence to CBC guidelines

"The future of our children is important for us as parents and as a nation, how we plan for them and how we educate them is important for us as a nation," the President said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST