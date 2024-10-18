My heartbeat, my first lady, my joy-giver, my stainless baby girl - Burn survivor showers praises on his fiancée after their wedding introduction

Friday, October 18, 2024 - A burn survivor, Sani Sunday Enemakwu, has showered praises on his fiancée, Lydia Williams after their wedding introduction ceremony.
The couple had their introduction last weekend in the
bride's hometown.
Enemakwu shared photos from the ceremony on Facebook.
Enemakwu's predicament began at the tender age of 11 months
when his mother had left him on the verandah to get some cold water to dilute
the basin of scalding hot water she wanted to use to bathe him.
The toddler had crawled right into the basin of hot water
that left massive burns on his face and parts of his neck.
“When my mother came out from the room, she discovered that
I was not where she kept me again. She ran to that spot and noticed that my
face and neck were burnt,” he narrated in an interview with Daily Trust a few
years ago.
“Our neighbour came to my rescue when they noticed that I
was still breathing. But instead of gently tearing the cloth that I was
wearing, because of their eagerness to save my life, they forced the material
and this led to my eye being closed up for almost three months, my right ear
and neck joined together. I had the first surgery to separate them about a year
and two months before I was discharged from the hospital.”
He has had several major surgeries over the years.
He graduated from Kogi State University with a B.Sc Degree in Microbiology and M.Sc in Medical Microbiology.
