My heartbeat, my first lady, my joy-giver, my stainless baby girl - Burn survivor showers praises on his fiancée after their wedding introduction







Friday, October 18, 2024 - A burn survivor, Sani Sunday Enemakwu, has showered praises on his fiancée, Lydia Williams after their wedding introduction ceremony.

The couple had their introduction last weekend in the bride's hometown.

Enemakwu shared photos from the ceremony on Facebook.



"My Wedding Introduction with my Boo, my Love, my Sweetheart, my Heartbeat, my FirstLady, my Joy-giver, my Stainless Baby Girly, Girly Mi Ómemele and my Adorable Treasure of Inestimable Value, Miss Chubioyojo Lydia Williams was done successfully this Weekend to the glory of God Almighty. To Almighty God be the glory forever and ever," he wrote.

Enemakwu's predicament began at the tender age of 11 months when his mother had left him on the verandah to get some cold water to dilute the basin of scalding hot water she wanted to use to bathe him.

The toddler had crawled right into the basin of hot water that left massive burns on his face and parts of his neck.

“When my mother came out from the room, she discovered that I was not where she kept me again. She ran to that spot and noticed that my face and neck were burnt,” he narrated in an interview with Daily Trust a few years ago.

“Our neighbour came to my rescue when they noticed that I was still breathing. But instead of gently tearing the cloth that I was wearing, because of their eagerness to save my life, they forced the material and this led to my eye being closed up for almost three months, my right ear and neck joined together. I had the first surgery to separate them about a year and two months before I was discharged from the hospital.”

He has had several major surgeries over the years.

He graduated from Kogi State University with a B.Sc Degree in Microbiology and M.Sc in Medical Microbiology.