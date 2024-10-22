MWANGI WA IRIA makes a bold prediction over President RUTO’s re-election chances in 2027





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - Former Murang’a County Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has predicted that President William Ruto will win the 2027 presidential election in a landslide.

Speaking on Sunday, Wa Iria argued that the recent impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will not significantly affect President Ruto's re-election chances, even in Gachagua's own political stronghold.

Urging Mt. Kenya residents to present their demands to President Ruto well in advance of the upcoming elections, Wa Iria stated, "We are halfway through Ruto's term, and I have analyzed the political landscape.

"He will be re-elected in 2027 with over 70% of the vote. Mark my words—this is not just for show. The claims that Ruto will lose because of Gachagua’s impeachment are false. My calculations are clear and accurate."

He concluded by advising Mt. Kenya residents to trust his political foresight, emphasizing that his predictions are based on careful calculations and a look at his previous relationship with the president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST