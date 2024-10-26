Fresh details emerge about the slain Eastleigh family as a woman who was abducted alongside the victims gives crucial information.





Saturday, October 26, 2024 - The brutal murder of a woman, her daughter, and niece in Eastleigh appears to be linked to a failed ransom attempt, with investigators suggesting that the killers were known to the victims.

The deceased, Dahabo Daud Said, 38, Amina Abdirashid Dahir, 22, and Nusayba Abdi Mohammed, 13, went missing on October 21, 2024. Their bodies were found the following day in different locations, bearing signs of brutal violence.

The suspects reportedly demanded a ransom of Sh1 million per victim. However, when the women identified their captors, the situation escalated, leading the perpetrators to resort to murder to avoid exposure.

Dahabo’s body was found in Khyumbi, Machakos County, with her neck severed and hands cut off. Amina had been fatally stabbed in the heart, while Nusayba showed signs of smothering and possible sexual assault.

A surviving woman, who was allegedly abducted alongside the victims, provided crucial information.

She claimed to have overheard the killers discussing the need to eliminate the women after realizing they had been recognized.

The survivor’s family managed to raise a ransom, which was transferred to an Ethiopian bank account, enabling her release.

The investigation has made some progress, including the arrest of a suspect who attempted to flee, and the recovery of a vehicle thought to have been used in the abduction.

The car was found abandoned in Nairobi, and the driver is now being sought near the Kenya-Somalia border.

Analysis of mobile phone records indicated that the victims’ phones were active in Eastleigh and later near Pangani on the night they disappeared, before being deactivated.

Authorities continue to pursue leads to piece together the events that culminated in these horrific killings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.