Music mogul, DIDDY, files third bid to get out of jail and claims he's 'not a threat to community'

Wednesday, October 09, 2024 - Music mogul, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has launched his third bid to get out of jail as his defence claims he is innocent and sexual encounters were 'all consensual'.
His legal team have filed new documents, arguing the music
mogul is 'not a threat to the community' as he sits behind bars on racketeering
and sex trafficking charges.
Combs has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to
the criminal allegations.
At a prior hearing, a NY federal judge denied his bail
because Diddy allegedly tried to contact witnesses.
In the appeal filed today, Diddy’s attorneys said he reached
out to a potential witness with the approval of that witness’s attorney.
Diddy’s attorneys also claimed several witnesses actually
called Diddy, and not the other way around.
The appeal mentions an unnamed victim but based on the
details, the victim mentioned is Cassie because it talks about the video that
was leaked shortly after she settled the case.
Diddy's legal team said in the bail application their client
is not a flight risk, despite what prosecutors have said.
He also agreed not to contact any more witnesses and to
submit weekly drug tests.
In the appeal, Diddy's team argued the case had been
'sensationalized'.
They also claimed that Diddy has proved he is keen to comply
by surrendering his passport, selling his private jet and offering up his $48
million home to secure bail.
The USAO will have time to respond to Diddy’s appeal but
will most likely not be heard in court this week.
The music mogul, 54, is currently behind bars at the
Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York after he was indicted for
sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution
earlier last month.
An attorney says he is representing 120
accusers who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against
the hip-hop mogul.
Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said he expects
lawsuits to be filed within the next month, with most expected to be filed in
New York and Los Angeles.
