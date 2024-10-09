Music mogul, DIDDY, files third bid to get out of jail and claims he's 'not a threat to community'







Wednesday, October 09, 2024 - Music mogul, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has launched his third bid to get out of jail as his defence claims he is innocent and sexual encounters were 'all consensual'.

His legal team have filed new documents, arguing the music mogul is 'not a threat to the community' as he sits behind bars on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Combs has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the criminal allegations.

At a prior hearing, a NY federal judge denied his bail because Diddy allegedly tried to contact witnesses.

In the appeal filed today, Diddy’s attorneys said he reached out to a potential witness with the approval of that witness’s attorney.

Diddy’s attorneys also claimed several witnesses actually called Diddy, and not the other way around.

The appeal mentions an unnamed victim but based on the details, the victim mentioned is Cassie because it talks about the video that was leaked shortly after she settled the case.

Diddy's legal team said in the bail application their client is not a flight risk, despite what prosecutors have said.

He also agreed not to contact any more witnesses and to submit weekly drug tests.

In the appeal, Diddy's team argued the case had been 'sensationalized'.

They also claimed that Diddy has proved he is keen to comply by surrendering his passport, selling his private jet and offering up his $48 million home to secure bail.

The USAO will have time to respond to Diddy’s appeal but will most likely not be heard in court this week.

The music mogul, 54, is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York after he was indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution earlier last month.

An attorney says he is representing 120 accusers who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the hip-hop mogul.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said he expects lawsuits to be filed within the next month, with most expected to be filed in New York and Los Angeles.