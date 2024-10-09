DIDDY accuser's ex claims she offered $3 Million 'Bribe' to back off her assault claims







Wednesday, October 09, 2024 - One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ latest accusers has been accused of bribery by her ex-boyfriend to back her r@pe claims.

Recall that Thalia Graves had filed a lawsuit against Diddy, 54, and former bodyguard Joseph Sherman, alleging that they r@ped her in 2001 and that the music mogul recorded the incident.

In her complaint, Graves says she met Diddy through her then-boyfriend who worked as an executive at Bad Boy Records.

Now, TMZ claims to have reviewed a 2023 text exchange between Graves and her ex-boyfriend where she mentions suing Diddy “because he’s the one that has the money,” and allegedly appears to offer him money for support after asking him if he’s seen the alleged video of her assault.

“What do you n$3 mil?” Graves allegedly wrote in the text message.

The ex-boyfriend reportedly confirmed the texts to TMZ, telling the outlet that he viewed them as a bribe attempt, and subsequently blocked Graves’ phone number and her social media accounts.

Lawyers for Diddy are said to also have copies of the alleged text conversation.

“It is very common that rich powerful men and their supporters attempt to discredit, shame, and humiliate accusers who have the courage to come forward,” Graves’ attorney Gloria Allred tells Complex.

“The complaint speaks for itself. Our client is looking forward to her day in court.”

Last week, former bodyguard Joseph Sherman, a.k.a “Big Joe,” denied knowing Graves or working for Diddy at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

The music mogul, 54, is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York after he was indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution earlier last month.

“I’m not questioning her integrity. I’m questioning her claims against me,” Sherman told Sarah Wallace for WNBC. “I wasn’t the head of his security. You got the wrong man. I’ve never seen you. I’ve never did anything negative with you. I’ve never been in the same room with you.”