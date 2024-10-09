KANYE WEST and wife BIANCA CENSORI reunite in Japan amid breakup rumors (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 09, 2024 - Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have shut down ongoing divorce rumours as they reunited for a shopping spree in Toyoko, Japan.

This comes after sources claimed that Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage was "on the rocks" and that Bianca had already moved out as they had "split up" weeks ago.

However, the married couple shut down the rumours and proved they were still going strong as they stepped out in Japan's capital on Tuesday, October 8.

In the new snaps, the duo looked all loved-up as they stepped out in matching all-white outfits and had their arms around one another at the Dover Street Market Ginza.

And as the two reunite once again, body language expert Judi James shared her professional analysis of their latest outing.



In an exclusive interview with The Mirror, Judi said: "If the rumours of a split are true then Kanye and Bianca are living their marriage backwards as these photos show them looking more in love and more coupled-up than ever before in their entire relationship."

For their fashion choices, Judi noted: "Dressed in complimentary A-list styling with Kanye in a chic white tracksuit and Bianca suddenly bossing it in a much more high fashion, demure and relatable white outfit that is headline-grabbing for its style more than its look of nudity,"





She went on to point out that Bianca opted for a more appropriate look wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and stylish feathered flare pants rather than her typical X-rated style.

Judi explained: "The couple look as they maybe always should have here if they wanted to gain fans by creating a complimentary, romantic and attractive fit rather than pushing all the cosplay shocks."

Analyzing their body language, Judi said: "We can see Bianca taking Kanye’s arm in a relaxed, affectionate gesture and then taking his face tenderly in both her hands on the escalator to register caring and a rather non-submissive approach to her husband."