Exposed: Powerful cartels slaughter donkeys in bushes and valleys in Kajiado, export the skins to China and sell the meat in Burma Market (VIDEO).





Friday, October 11, 2024 - Residents of Ewaso Kedong in Kajiado West are alarmed by reports of donkeys being slaughtered in the bushes and valleys with their skins being exported abroad despite an existing ban on such trade.

Below is a message that a concerned resident wrote to Cyprian Nyakundi.

"Hi, Cyprian. This is Ewuaso kedong, Kajiado west. Donkeys are being slaughtered in Bushes and Valleys. Skin is exported to China despite the AU ban on donkey skin trade in member states.

"The worrying part is unscrupulous men/ cartels strip off meat and take it to the Burma market, and other outlets, and also recently rumours have it that some schools are supplied with such uninspected donkey meat.

"We are at the risk of getting deadly zoonotic diseases like Anthrax if one of the donkeys is sick.

"The public should be worried it's a ticking time Bomb! Let the public expose the cartels!

