MUNGAI EVE responds to claims that she frequents an Airbnb apartment in Kilimani with JALANG’O to have fun (VIDEO).





Friday, October 4, 2024 - Renowned Youtuber and content creator Mungai Eve has cleared the air on allegations that she frequents an Airbnb apartment in Kilimani with Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odwiuor alias Jalang’o.

Rumours of Jalang’o’s secret escapades with Mungai Eve surfaced on social media a few months ago.

Speaking in an interview, Eve dismissed the rumours and clarified that she is not involved in a fling with any politician.

“If someone spots me with a certain politician in an apartment, they would first take a photo of us. All these are lies,” she said.

The 24-year-old Youtuber said the rumours affected her badly.

“Actually, I was pissed off. This is the first time I felt that people were really invading my privacy,” she added.

She also denied claims that her lavish lifestyle is funded by older rich men, popularly known as ‘wababas’.

Eve said that she has never dated a ‘mubaba’.

"I cannot date an older man. I always fall in love with men within my age bracket. People are bothered about my love life because they don't know whom I am currently dating,'' she said.

