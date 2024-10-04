See what police recovered after raiding the house of 26-year-old JAMES KARIUKI in Riruta - This is shocking! Do you know your neighbour well?





Friday, October 4, 2024 - Police are holding a 26-year-old man believed to be behind a spate of armed robberies in Riruta.

The suspect, James Kariuki, was arrested after an intelligence-led operation conducted by police officers from Riruta police station.

The officers raided his house and recovered 4 homemade pistols, an axe, a hacksaw, and a police barret.

It is believed that the items recovered from his house are used to conduct criminal activities.

The suspect is in custody awaiting to be arraigned.

See photo.









