Mt Kenya Women beg RUTO to appoint WAIGURU as his deputy if GACHAGUA is impeached!!





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - A section of Women from Mt Kenya region are lobbying for Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru to become the next Deputy President in the event the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is upheld by the Senate on Thursday.

The women drawn from the Mt Kenya region are already backing Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for the position should the senate uphold Gachagua’s impeachment.

The women grassroots leaders believe that, beyond her strong credentials, Waiguru’s appointment as the deputy will significantly advance gender inclusivity.

This comes as students from the Mt. Kenya College and University Students Association voiced their support for Gachagua’s impeachment, arguing that he has accomplished too little during his two years in office.

The students also endorsed Waiguru’s candidature for the position of deputy President.

Gachagua is expected to be impeached by the Senate on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST