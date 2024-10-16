"Don’t resign, millions of Kenyans stand with you!" - KALONZO tells GACHAGUA and warns the DP of the consequences of resigning.





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua not to step down ahead of his anticipated impeachment trial at the Senate.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, Kalonzo cautioned Gachagua that resigning at this stage would not only tarnish his reputation but also expose him to further troubles.

Kalonzo warned that resigning could open the door for more cases against Gachagua, potentially designed to discredit his character.

He cited the history of politicians facing charges after leaving office, noting that if he resigns, this could be the path Gachagua finds himself on.

"I respect his judgment because of the stage at which this process is now; if he resigns, then everybody will say, Aah, yes, there are things.

"In fact, he runs the risk of now being charged with manipulation and trumped-up charges; have we not seen that and all manner of things to demean his character," Kalonzo said.

The former vice president further acknowledged that the current political climate is favouring Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST