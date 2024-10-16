Iligulwa: Netizens unmask Mr. WANG, the Chinese man who toured the world with KHALIF KAIRO’s new girlfriend MARIA WAVINYA and even slept on the same bed.

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Controversial city car dealer Khalif Kairo and his new girlfriend Maria Wavinya had an interview with Youtuber Eve Mungai, where they opened up about their private lives.
Wavinya revealed that between 2020-2022, she was working for
a Chinese man identified as Mr Wang, and back then, they would tour the world
together.
“I did a lot of travel with Mr Wang. I would wake up on a
random day and he would tell me, “Hey Maria, pack your bags we are going to
Capetown” and I would be like “Count me in”, she said during the interview.
The revelations came as a shocker to Kairo, who had not
heard about Mr Wang before.
Kairo appeared uneasy as Wavinya talked about how she
traveled in different parts of the world with the Chinese man.
Nosy netizens dug up the identity of Mr Wang and unmasked
him.
Although Wavinya claimed that they were travelling the world
doing content, the Chinese man might have ‘sampled her goodies’.
They were even sleeping on the same bed in the name of
“doing content”.
See how she is being trolled on X after her revelations.
What work was Khalif Kairo's "wife" doing as an employee of this Chinese man called Mr. Wang??? pic.twitter.com/xN8fbAlg6F— TL Elder (@mwabilimwagodi) October 15, 2024
Mr. Wang is real. Here he is with Maria Wavinya after a night out at Giraffe Center in Nairobi on the same bed. pic.twitter.com/HsY0swWzO7— TL Elder (@mwabilimwagodi) October 15, 2024
Champ is learning about this same time as us😆 https://t.co/17hyFe1vL2 pic.twitter.com/6xe1WDe0bH— gidi (@gidikariuki) October 15, 2024
This Mr. Wang guy pic.twitter.com/4GWmG8CQzH— gidi (@gidikariuki) October 15, 2024
