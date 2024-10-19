Mt Kenya senator tells RUTO that his divorce with Mt Kenya region will be catastrophic after GACHAGUA’s ouster – Prepare for a rough ride!!

Saturday, October 19, 2024 - An outspoken Senator from Mt Kenya region has cautioned President William Ruto about the potential repercussions following Rigathi Gachagua's removal from office.
Speaking at the Senate on Thursday, October 17, during
Gachagua's impeachment trial, Nyandarua Senator John Methu warned that the
political split Ruto was seeking would be damaging and catastrophic.
He contended that the evidence presented in the Senate
against Gachagua was insufficient to justify his impeachment.
He argued that Ruto had never mentioned Gachagua being
disrespectful or insubordinate, leaving no evidence to support the allegations
of insubordination.
"Is there any evidence that the president has
complained about his deputy's insubordination? No? This divorce that the
president seeks, he shall get," Methu said.
The senator added that the consequences of Gachagua's
removal will be hurtful as it will have casualties.
"But it will be painful, hurtful, catastrophic, and it
will have casualties. We might be the first casualties," he added. Methu
stated that, in his view, Gachagua's only offense was a political one, which
led to his removal from office.
"The only crime that Gachagua has committed is a
political one, which has led to his removal. Whether he’s in the hospital or
not, such an action could only occur with the direct sanction of President
Ruto," he added.
