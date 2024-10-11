MPs were bribed with Sh 500, 000 each to impeach GACHAGUA – Embakasi North MP JAMES GAKUYA says





Friday, October 11, 2024 - Embakasi North Member of Parliament, James Gakuya, has said President William Ruto used millions of taxpayers’ money to bribe Members of Parliament to ensure Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is impeached.

On Tuesday, Gachagua was impeached by 281 MPs, with only 44 voting against his removal from office.

In an interview with K24 TV on Friday, Gakuya, who was among the MPs opposed to Gachagua's impeachment, stated that Ruto was paying Sh 500,000 to every MP who supported the DP's impeachment.

"Money was poured into the impeachment of the DP, Members were sorted after the voting and the majority got Ksh. 500,000," Gakuya said.

Gakuya also claimed that Raila Odinga played a role in Gachagua's impeachment, citing the behavior of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MPs during the impeachment process on Tuesday.

“President William Ruto and the mover of the motion could not have won this battle if Raila had not been part of it. President Ruto used Mwengi Mutuse to table the motion,” Gakuya stated.

