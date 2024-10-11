GACHAGUA will not be saved by the Senate – See what DENNIS ITUMBI did on Monday that sealed his fate.





Friday, October 11, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will not be saved by the Senate, given the actions of State House operatives and some cabinet secretaries ahead of the impeachment motion set for discussion next Wednesday.

President William Ruto and his team are working tirelessly to ensure Gachagua doesn't secure the necessary votes to avoid impeachment in the Senate.

Gachagua has several senators from Mt Kenya region and Ukambani who are opposed to his impeachment but state machinery is doing everything to ensure Gachagua's fate is sealed and doesn’t get enough numbers to save him from the senate.

On Monday, the Head of Creative Economy in the Executive Office of the President Dennis Itumbi met Embu County Senator, Alexander Mundigi to try to convince him to abandon Gachagua.

Here is the photo of Dennis Itumbi trying to convince Mundigi to abandon Gachagua allegedly in exchange for a fat brown envelope.

