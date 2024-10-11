A drunk lorry driver captured on camera driving recklessly along a major Kenyan road at night (VIDEO).





Friday, October 11, 2024 - A motorist captured a video of a rogue lorry driver who was driving recklessly at night while drunk, posing great danger to other motorists.

The concerned motorist thought the driver was sleepy, only to find out that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

He repeatedly drifted out of his lane, nearly colliding with oncoming vehicles.

Watch the video.

A Drunk Lorry Driver Captured on Camera Driving Recklessly Along a Major Kenyan Road at Night pic.twitter.com/RhcyEB2nuP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 11, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.