Mt Kenya residents are waiting to see whether Kalenjin MPs will support my impeachment – GACHAGUA says.





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reminded Rift Valley Members of Parliament that Mt Kenya MPs stood by William Ruto, who was then deputy President, when he was being persecuted by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking to Kalenjin community journalists on Monday, Gachagua reminded Rift Valley MPs that the majority of Mt Kenya MPs stood by Ruto when he was being humiliated by Uhuru between 2018 and 2022.

Gachagua further said he will not resign as he faces impeachment where over 300 Members of Parliament have approved the impeachment motion.

"I saw others saying that since 300 MPs have issued signatures supporting my impeachment motion, I should just resign. Why would I resign if I didn't give myself this job?" Gachagua said.

"If they'll resort to chasing me away, let them do it. People from Mt. Kenya are waiting for Rift Valley MPs to send me away," Gachagua added.

