MORARA KEBASO has been a certified con since 2015 - See how he used to run a sham job recruitment agency on Facebook to con desperate job seekers.





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Self-declared Gen-Z president Morara Kebaso was once exposed for running a sham job recruitment agency which he used to con desperate job seekers.

Activist Boniface Mwangi exposed him on X, formerly Twitter, after he made a post on Facebook claiming that he was recruiting form four leavers and university graduates.

He used Boniface Mwangi’s Pawa 254 Company to lure his victims and demanded a registration fee of Ksh 250.

He further asked the job seekers to drop their CVs at Mwangi’s Pawa 254 offices along State House Road after paying the registration fee.

When Mwangi called him out, he alleged that his Facebook account had been hacked.

Morara is fond of saying that his social media pages have been hacked whenever he is caught in the wrong.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.