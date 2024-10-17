Shame as the proprietors of Nairobi West Hospital grab a public playground - Cops deployed to protect the grabbed land after area residents planned demos (PHOTOs).





Thursday, October 17, 2024 -The proprietors of Nairobi West Hospital have reportedly grabbed a public playground near the hospital and fenced it.

The area residents had planned to hold demos to protest over the grabbing of the playground, only for the government to deploy cops to guard the grabbed prime land.

Activist Boniface Mwangi revealed that the proprietors of the leading city hospital are close to the powers that be.

President William Ruto is reportedly a personal friend to the Indian proprietors, prompting them to operate with impunity.

“We know that President William Ruto is a personal friend of the owners of Nairobi West Hospital who grabbed a public playground in Nairobi West. So will Governor Sakaja act or he is too scared to piss off Ruto?

"It’s only evil people who steal children's playgrounds,’’ Mwangi tweeted.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.