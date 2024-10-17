Alleged simp KHALIF KAIRO reveals why he married city model MARIA WAVINYA, 4 months after meeting her.





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Controversial city car dealer Khalif Kairo has revealed that he and his partner, Maria Wavinya, are married, just four months after meeting.

Speaking in a candid interview with Youtuber Mungai Eve, Kairo discussed the decision to marry quickly, sharing insights from his past experiences and what drew him to Maria.

Kairo, who was previously in a relationship with Cera Imani, explained that his past involvement in toxic relationships helped him realize what he wanted in a partner.

“Technically, we are actually married,” he said.

“I’ve been through toxic relationships, so I know exactly what I want. Once you mature and reach a certain mindset, you realize it’s time to settle down, start a family, and have kids as soon as possible,” he added.

He further elaborated on their decision to marry without delay, saying, “When you meet a woman who shares the same life principles—wants to settle down, be a good wife, and raise your children—you don’t need to waste time. You just go for it.”

Kairo likened relationships to business opportunities, where a good chance shouldn’t be missed.

“We’ve been together for just four months, but when I see something good, I go for it. Some people date for years and never marry. For me, God made the connection, and I didn’t hesitate.”

“What drew me to her is her simplicity. She’s not excited by cars or money. She cooks every day, and that’s the best feeling ever,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.