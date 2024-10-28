Court stops construction of a police station in a disputed piece of land in Nairobi.





Monday, October 28, 2024 - A court sitting in Nairobi has stopped the construction of a police station on a disputed piece of land in Mihang’o, Nairobi.

Milimani Commercial Courts Chief Magistrate P. Achieng issued the orders halting the upgrading of Mihango Police Station after Githunguri Njiru Farm Limited, which claims ownership of the parcel on which the facility stands, went to court seeking orders to stop any further development.

The firm has sued the National Police Service Commission, Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Service, Mihango OCS, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Njiru Deputy County Commissioner, Mihango Chief and Attorney General for trespass on land registered as IR 134230 LR 6845/16/11.

“Take note that any disobedience of non-observance of the order of the court given on the 17th day of October 2024 served herewith will result in penal consequences to your agent(s) or any person(s) for disobeying and not observing the same,” warned Achieng.

Recently, the Mihango community led by area MCA Paul Kiguathi Kadosi embarked on a mission to upgrade the station into a modern facility.

Resources were mobilised and masons deployed on the site for construction works.

The Kenyan DAILY POST