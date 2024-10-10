MARTHA KARUA blasts MPs for acrimoniously impeaching GACHAGUA – He didn’t deserve it

Thursday, October 10, 2024 - NARC- Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has broken her silence over the unceremonious impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by the National Assembly on Tuesday.
In a statement, Karua faulted
the National Assembly over what she described as "mob lynching" and
Parliament's failure to exercise independence in the impeachment of Gachagua.
The former Justice Minister
claimed that the impeachment confirmed that Kenyans are treading on their own, arguing that the process did not meet the threshold to hound the deputy
president out of office.
“Although the process is
enshrined in the constitution of Kenya under Articles 145 and 150, it was
disheartening to see the National Assembly behave like a rubber stamp,” Karua
opined.
“Rigathi Gachagua is no
angel but like any citizen, he deserves due process not mob lynching. We must
invest in systems that work even for your worst enemy,” she stated.
She disapproved of the whole
process adding, “It is not about the person in question but about having a
system that is fair to all irrespective of their circumstances and political
persuasion.”
Karua, who is popularly known as
Iron Lady, pointed out that Parliament has in the past shown signs of being
negatively influenced by the Executive.
At the same time, Karua
commended MPs who approached the debate with sobriety. In the impeachment
motion, 43 MPs voted NO against 281 who voted to send Gachagua home.
Karua reminded Kenyans that
Gachagua and some of those who administered mob justice to him were a happy lot
during their honeymoon in power when they continuously berated former
President Uhuru Kenyatta.
“Gachagua’s circumstances today
should be a reminder to each one of them and to all people in authority that
power is transient and tomorrow it will be you,” she cautioned.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments