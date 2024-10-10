MARTHA KARUA blasts MPs for acrimoniously impeaching GACHAGUA – He didn’t deserve it





Thursday, October 10, 2024 - NARC- Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has broken her silence over the unceremonious impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by the National Assembly on Tuesday.

In a statement, Karua faulted the National Assembly over what she described as "mob lynching" and Parliament's failure to exercise independence in the impeachment of Gachagua.

The former Justice Minister claimed that the impeachment confirmed that Kenyans are treading on their own, arguing that the process did not meet the threshold to hound the deputy president out of office.

“Although the process is enshrined in the constitution of Kenya under Articles 145 and 150, it was disheartening to see the National Assembly behave like a rubber stamp,” Karua opined.

“Rigathi Gachagua is no angel but like any citizen, he deserves due process not mob lynching. We must invest in systems that work even for your worst enemy,” she stated.

She disapproved of the whole process adding, “It is not about the person in question but about having a system that is fair to all irrespective of their circumstances and political persuasion.”

Karua, who is popularly known as Iron Lady, pointed out that Parliament has in the past shown signs of being negatively influenced by the Executive.

At the same time, Karua commended MPs who approached the debate with sobriety. In the impeachment motion, 43 MPs voted NO against 281 who voted to send Gachagua home.

Karua reminded Kenyans that Gachagua and some of those who administered mob justice to him were a happy lot during their honeymoon in power when they continuously berated former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Gachagua’s circumstances today should be a reminder to each one of them and to all people in authority that power is transient and tomorrow it will be you,” she cautioned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST