Mathioya MP EDWIN MUGO reveals why he’s supporting the impeachment of RIGATHI GACHAGUA - You won’t believe this!





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Mathioya Member of Parliament Edwin Mugo has revealed the reason why he supports the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Mugo and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina are among the MPs from Murang’a County who are supporting Gachaguas impeachment.

Speaking on Saturday, Mugo said he is supporting Gachagua’s impeachment because the DP shortchanged him when a landslide killed 5 people in his constituency.

Mr. Mugo said the DP visited the area to condole with the victims without involving him

"Mugo's key reason why he wants the second in command out is because of his high handedness in his style of leadership," those were his exact words.

He added: “For example during the premier's maiden inaugural landslide visit to Murang'a, the DP openly sidelined the MP and said only the area MCA had invited him.”

The first-time lawmaker further said currently the DP "has no command or influence in Parliament" and he will go home on Tuesday.

